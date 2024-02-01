Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Family Shares Their Life Saving Story

American Heart Association
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 12:55:03-05

On June 3rd, 2022, Katie Puestow was preparing to take her four kids to the park, when suddenly her infant son Grant began to cry and gasp for air. Katie acted fast and utilized CPR three times before Grant was able to breathe on his own again. From that day on, Katie and her family became highly involved in the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge fundraiser.

In support of cardiovascular disease, tomorrow, February 2nd, is National Wear Red Day and Heart Month lasts the rest of February. As part of Heart Month, the American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to join a Nation of Life Savers by learning hands-only CPR. For more information, visit www.cpr.heart.org.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo