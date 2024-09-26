A Family Jamboree With All The Fall Favorites

Celebrate all things Fall at Shady Lane. On Saturday September 28th, Shady Lane is hosting its Annual Fall Train Jamboree and Ice Cream Social from 10-3. Shady Lane has the largest indoor G-scale model railroad display in the Midwest. This is just not for children, it is for children young at heart…for train hobbyists and enthusiasts.

Shady Lane will have games and activities for children. There will be food and live music.

Not only do they have trains, they have beautiful fall mums perfect for gardens and planters. They have great seasonal deals on perennials, shrubs, trees, out door pots and indoor plants. Heidi Hornung gives a little preview of what to expect on Saturday.

Shady Lane

W172N7388 Shady Ln, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051

262-251-1660