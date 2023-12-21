A Family Finds Hope for Their Son's Rare Condition

Shriners Children’s Chicago is where hope and healing meet in a destination hospital for families. We provide multidisciplinary care for pediatric orthopedic bone and joint conditions, including scoliosis, cerebral palsy, sports injuries, and rare disease. We also offer spinal cord injury and neuro rehabilitation, cleft palate repairs, plastic surgery, and specialized services in orthotics and prosthetics, and motion analysis. Today Nikara Potts and her son Koran share their story of finding hope after his diagnosis of a rare orthopedic condition. Also joining them is Laren Kells. She is a Certified prosthetist, POPS at Shriners Children’s.

