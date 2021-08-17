Watch
A Donation that Can Help Animals Thrive!

At the Wisconsin Humane Society
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 11:18:40-04

Summer is the Wisconsin Humane Society’s busiest season! Since many people are often on vacation or busy with activities, donations tend to drop during this time. Through the end of August, any donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society will be matched up to $250,000 by an incredible group of generous donors! Allie Christman from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here today to explain the donation process and more.

To donate today, visit wihumane.org and you’ll see a “match my gift” button at the top of the page. For more information, call 414-ANIMALS.

