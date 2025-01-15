A Doll's House -- The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

For only the second time in 50 years, world-changing dramatist Henrik Ibsen appears in an MCT season! His most famous play, presented here in a devastatingly compact and celebrated new adaptation, shocked audiences and ushered in a new era of theater when it premiered in 1879. Culminating in what George Bernard Shaw described as “the door slam heard ‘round the world,” its unsparing examination of gender roles, marital dynamics, and the ongoing struggles for equality and self-knowledge remains blisteringly relevant today.

