A "Discover Your Irish" Family Fun Night

The Ulster Project of Greater Milwaukee is a collaborative effort with Northern Ireland that brings teens ages 14-16 together to promote trust, respect, tolerance and understanding among future leaders. This valuable program focuses on leadership, peace, and justice. Joining us to discuss the project and their upcoming fundraiser are Colleen McGuire Schmitz and Joe Mitchell.

The Ulster Project's "Discover Your Irish"/Family Fun Night takes place on Friday, March 2 from 5pm to 10pm at St. Pius X. For more information, call (414) 531-6922 or visit UlsterProjectMilwaukee.org.