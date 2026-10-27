A Destination for Restoration: Inside Green Lake’s New Wellness Escape

What if your next getaway helped you look and feel your best? Solara Aevum Wellness & Aesthetics brings three paths to restoration together under one roof in downtown Green Lake.

Founded by Rebecca Van Scyoc and John Wood, Solara offers wellness therapies including hyperbaric oxygen, red light and PEMF, alongside aesthetic services and The Stay at Solara, a boutique retreat overlooking the Mill Pond. The space was created from personal experiences with illness, loss and recovery, inspiring a destination centered on self-care and restoration.

Guests can also explore upcoming events, including Fall in Love with Your Skin on October 15.

Learn more, explore services and plan a restorative escape at Solara Aevum Wellness & Aesthetics.