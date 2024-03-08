A Delicious Smashed Cucumber Recipe

Author Kevin Pang joins us today to show us a new recipe and also talk about his book: A Very Chinese Cookbook: 100 Recipes From China and Not China. The book features a chock-full of tips, techniques, personal stories, and friendly ingredient guides, with over 100 of America’s Test Kitchen’s rigorous recipes—and even a magic trick with fortune cookies—the cookbook is practical and personal.

The book features two generations of storytelling: Jeffrey recounts a lifelong love of cooking that began in childhood, growing up in Hong Kong, cooking at his mother’s side, and exploring the street vendors and markets. Kevin dispenses practical wisdom that brings the recipes to life—why Beef Ho Fun is the mark of a great Cantonese chef; why Shu Mai is the world heavyweight champion of dumplings.

You can find Kevin's book at local bookstores as well as online retailers. For more information on Kevin and his recipes, you can visit his website at kevinpang.com.

