A Debut Story Collection with a Lot of Buzz

We are thrilled to welcome Dantiel W. Moniz to The Morning Blend.

Her debut collection, Milk Blood Heat, is an Indie Next Pick, an Amazon "Best Book of the Month" selection, a Roxane Gay Audacious Book Club pick, as well as a Belletrist Book Club pick, and has been hailed as "must-read" by TIME, Entertainment Weekly, Buzzefeed, Elle, and O, The Oprah Magazine, among others.

She is the recipient of the Alice Hoffman Prize for Fiction, the Cecelia Joyce Johnson Emerging Writer Award by the Key West Literary Seminar, and a Tin House Scholarship. Her work has appeared in the Paris Review, Harper’s Bazaar, Tin House, One Story, American Short Fiction, Ploughshares, The Yale Review, McSweeney’s Quarterly Concern and elsewhere.Moniz holds a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Creative Writing Program, where she currently teaches virtually as this year’s Mendota Lecturer in Fiction.