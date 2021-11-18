Watch
A Day Full Of Christmas Fun!

at Shady Lane Greenhouse
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:26:29-05

Looking for a day full of fun for the entire family that includes everything Christmas? Enjoy a Christmas Celebration at Shady Lane Greenhouse filled with music, food, crafts for children, a visit from the big guy, and more! Retail Greenhouse Manager, Heidi Hornung joins us to share all Shady Lane Greenhouse has to offer this Christmas season.

Shady Lane Greenhouse Christmas Celebration dates:

  • Saturday, November 20th and Sunday, November 21st
  • Visit with Santa! Saturday, November 20th 1:00 to 3:00 PM
  • Children’s Jubilee – Crafts and Games***Saturday, November 20th—10 AM to 3 PM
  • Holiday Porch Planter Workshop***Sunday, November 21st—1 PM
  • The Holiday Train***Saturday, November 20th and Sunday, November 21st ***10 AM—3 PM
