A COVID-19 Love Story!

This past year has been a roller coaster, causing many of us to change our everyday routines. For Author Mary Alice Monroe, the pandemic has drastically changed her writing process. A new perspective has helped Mary write her latest novel, The Summer of Lost and Found. This novel focuses on love in the time of COVID-19, and how this can be challenging and ever changing. Mary joins us today to discuss the new summer read and more!

Join Mary virtually at the Milwaukee Reads with Lynden Sculpture Garden event on May 24, 2021! You can register via Eventbrite. Also, you can purchase The Summer of Lost and Found anywhere books are sold, including local independent bookstore Boswell Book Company.