A Conversation with one of the first Black models of the mid-1960s

Terry Wells-Jones visits us during Woman's History Month to talk about her book "Reflections!: Looking In The Mirror". Her memoir is about the legacy of her family’s history, and her life’s journey dating back 162 years when her great- grandfather was born into slavery on a plantation in South Carolina, where his parents were slaves.

Terry is here to talk about her resilience through the Jim Crow Era, being one of the 1st black fashion models for Oscar De La Renta, being the 1st woman to be hired by a Fortune 500 company and so many other interesting events she has overcome while on her journey. Terry is also having a book signing later today from 6:30-7:30pm atBoswell Bookstore,make sure you register before you go. Reflections!: Looking In The Mirror can be found at Boswell Bookstore, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and wherever books are sold!

