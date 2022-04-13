Milwaukee native Grace Weber is a Grammy award winning singer/songwriter. She recently released her love song to Milwaukee called 414 featuring Mudy. We are thrilled to have her chatting with Molly and Tiffany on The Yellow Couch. You can find her tomorrow at Colectivo on Prospect from 3-5 for a meet and greet and listening session.
A Conversation With Grace Weber
The Grammy Award Winner is on The Yellow Couch!
Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:23:55-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.