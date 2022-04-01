A Consignment Sale for Kids

Just Between Friends is a consignment event that helps the community.

Not only by helping parents sell what their kiddos no longer are using, but also the shoppers as they can shop the event and get all that they need in one place at 50-90% off retail prices.

Melinda Herbert and Melissa Monsoor are co-owners. They join us today to talk about the next big sale. The next event is April 2-5th at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Cream Puff Building.

They have lots of deals so check it out.

FREE tickets for Saturday on our website: https://milwaukeecounty.jbfsale.com/

50% off some items when the tag does not have a star. Monday 10am-8pm and Tuesday 10am-5pm