A Community Soccer Field and Training Facility for All

A soccer mom and a professional soccer player own a soccer training field and facility together called Field 99 offering training for all

ages, skills and welcoming kids from all soccer clubs. Located in Franklin, Field 99 is a community space that brings the soccer obsessed together, no matter where you play during the soccer season. Kelley Legler is the owner of Baby Jack & Co. She teamed up with Pro Soccer Player, Andre Hayne, to open this soccer field and facility.

Field 99 offers:

Technical training

Goalkeeping

Private 1:1 with coach

Agility / Intensity Soccer Workouts

Team Building

Group Sessions

Tournaments / Events

Birthday Parties

Rentals

Follow @field99soccer on social media or visit www.field99.com

Field 99 would love to welcome any kid from any club to experience our services. Get

15% off any online booking with code GOODMORNING viawww.field99.com