A Community Soccer Field and Training Facility for All

A soccer mom and a professional soccer player own a soccer training field and facility together called Field 99 offering training for all
ages, skills and welcoming kids from all soccer clubs. Located in Franklin, Field 99 is a community space that brings the soccer obsessed together, no matter where you play during the soccer season. Kelley Legler is the owner of Baby Jack & Co. She teamed up with Pro Soccer Player, Andre Hayne, to open this soccer field and facility.
Field 99 offers:
Technical training
Goalkeeping
Private 1:1 with coach
Agility / Intensity Soccer Workouts
Team Building
Group Sessions
Tournaments / Events
Birthday Parties
Rentals
Follow @field99soccer on social media or visitwww.field99.com
Field 99 would love to welcome any kid from any club to experience our services. Get
15% off any online booking with code GOODMORNING viawww.field99.com