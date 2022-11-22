A Commercial For The Dogs

If you have a dog, you probably remember a time when suddenly they started barking at the TV. For the first time ever, a pet food company is designing their commercials to appeal to the dogs! They hope it will get their tails wagging and mouths watering. Today we are joined by the mastermind of this pawsitively wild idea , John Sturm of Natural Balance!
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 11:09:44-05
