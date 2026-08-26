A College Football Rivalry With the Power to Save Lives

College football fans are known for their passion, but this season they're being challenged to make an impact far beyond the game. The third annual We Give Blood competition is bringing all 18 Big Ten universities together in a friendly rivalry aimed at helping save lives.

Joining us are viral British content creators Josh and Jase, who are traveling across Big Ten campuses to encourage students, alumni, and fans to donate blood. The campaign comes at a critical time as blood donations across the country have declined and healthcare providers continue to face ongoing shortages.

The competition has already helped save more than 300,000 lives in its first two years. This year, participating schools are competing for a $1 million donation from Abbott while inspiring a new generation of blood donors to get involved.

Josh and Jase share what they're learning about America's unique college football traditions during their cross-country tour, including their upcoming stop at the University of Wisconsin from September 4 through September 7.

For more information and to find a donation opportunity, visit the site!