A Clinic Without the Unnecessary Costs

Many Americans get overwhelmed by the high cost of healthcare, and those who are uninsured or struggling with high deductible plans are left with astronomical bills. There’s a simple solution in Oasis Healthcare. Oasis Healthcare is an urgent care clinic designed by clinicians for patients, leaving them without unnecessary costs and frustration. Laura McKinnis from Oasis Healthcare joins us today to discuss the services offered at the urgent care clinic in Grafton.

Oasis Healthcare offers a low flat rate for services, generally 60-80% lower than urgent care. Most walk-in visits are $150 and the flat rate is never higher than $350. By the end of July, commercial insurance will be accepted. More information on the services and prices can be found at oasishealthcare.net.