Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Clinic Without the Unnecessary Costs

With Oasis Healthcare
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 11:28:51-04

Many Americans get overwhelmed by the high cost of healthcare, and those who are uninsured or struggling with high deductible plans are left with astronomical bills. There’s a simple solution in Oasis Healthcare. Oasis Healthcare is an urgent care clinic designed by clinicians for patients, leaving them without unnecessary costs and frustration. Laura McKinnis from Oasis Healthcare joins us today to discuss the services offered at the urgent care clinic in Grafton.

Oasis Healthcare offers a low flat rate for services, generally 60-80% lower than urgent care. Most walk-in visits are $150 and the flat rate is never higher than $350. By the end of July, commercial insurance will be accepted. More information on the services and prices can be found at oasishealthcare.net.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019