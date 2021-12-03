A Christmas Light Show You Don't Want To Miss

Experience a dazzling light show this weekend! The Christmas Carnival of Lights is the biggest, brightest & most dazzling drive-thru light show experience in Southeastern Wisconsin featuring more than 2 million dazzling lights that are choreographed to holiday music! Drive through a wooded landscape in the comfort of your own car on a 1.6 mile path through Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia or, for a more magical experience, book a ride on Santa’s Giant Sleigh or the Golf Cart Holiday Train!

Guests Bridget Bender, Brand Strategy Manager, and Brittany Boehmke, Marketing Manager are co-authors of a new children's book based on the show called “Evy the Evergreen Finds His Shine." After the show, guests can stop by Santa’s Workshop to purchase their own copy of the book or sip on handcrafted hot chocolate, take a photo with Santa, and go on a magical walk through our Winter Walk of Lights walk-thru light show and find the perfect holiday photo op.

Visit Jellystone Park tonight and tomorrow and get a photo with Santa at the end of the show in Santa's Workshop! Address is Jellystone Park™ in Caledonia - 8425 HWY 38 Caledonia, WI 53108.

It's open now through - January 1, 2022 (except Christmas Day).

You can purchase Light Show Tickets and read the first few pages of our new book! wichristmascarnival.com