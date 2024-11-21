A Christmas Classic Returns to The Stage

Celebrating its 49th Anniversary, A Christmas Carol is returning to the Historic Pabst Theater from November 26th to December 24th. With large sets, gorgeous costumes, and incredible performances, there is something for everyone in the family.

Families return year after year to see this production, to get your tickets, visit Home | Milwaukee Rep, call the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490, or get them in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.