A Christmas Carol - Live Blend Performance!

Milwaukee Rep
Celebrating its 48th Anniversary, A Christmas Carol returns to the Historic Pabst Theater with Matt Daniels as Scrooge. Matt Daniels from the Milwaukee Rep joins us today along with some Christmas Carolers here to sing some classics, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and "Joy to the World," a great way to get people into the Holiday Spirit! Matt is thrilled to return to A Christmas Carol as Ebenezer Scrooge at Milwaukee Rep, after previously appearing in Run Bambi Run, Titanic The Musical, Junk, Guys and Dolls and Man of La Mancha. He is an actor, director, musician and teaching artist based in Milwaukee. A Christmas Carol runs November 29 – December 24, 2023, in the historic Pabst Theater. To learn more and purchase tickets for the show visit milwaukeerep.com!
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-15 12:21:03-05

