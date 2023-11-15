A Christmas Carol - Live Blend Performance!

Celebrating its 48th Anniversary, A Christmas Carol returns to the Historic Pabst Theater with Matt Daniels as Scrooge. Matt Daniels from the Milwaukee Rep joins us today along with some Christmas Carolers here to sing some classics, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and "Joy to the World," a great way to get people into the Holiday Spirit!

Matt is thrilled to return to A Christmas Carol as Ebenezer Scrooge at Milwaukee Rep, after previously appearing in Run Bambi Run, Titanic The Musical, Junk, Guys and Dolls and Man of La Mancha.

A Christmas Carol runs November 29 – December 24, 2023 in the historic Pabst Theater.

To learn more and purchase tickets for the show visit milwaukeerep.com!

