A Christmas Carol July Sale

Celebrating its 48th Anniversary, A Christmas Carol returns to the Historic Pabst Theater with Matt Daniels as Scrooge! Matt joins us today to discuss stepping into the role as Scrooge and how he feels about last year's performance. We also dive into what it means for Matt to see families return year after year in support what makes live theater so exciting. Despite being a winter show, tickets are already going on sale at a discounted price! Today only (Mon, July 24) save up to 25% when using promotional code DICKENS. Purchase tickets starting at 7:00am online at Milwaukee Rep, and starting at 9:00am by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. A Christmas Carol runs November 29 – December 24, 2023 in the historic Pabst Theater.