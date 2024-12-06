A Chapped Lips Solution That Will Leave You Glowing

With the weather getting colder, and winter winds hitting everyone's faces, chapped lips are bound to happen. Before you reach for your old pocket lip balm, check out Merle Normans Lip Oils. Beth Frost from Merle Norman is here to tell us about the benefits and uses of lip oils and what makes Merle Normans unique.
For more information on these products, visit Merle Norman Cosmetics
Posted
With the weather getting colder, and winter winds hitting everyone's faces, chapped lips are bound to happen. Before you reach for your old pocket lip balm, check out Merle Normans Lip Oils. Beth Frost from Merle Norman is here to tell us about the benefits and uses of lip oils and what makes Merle Normans unique.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.