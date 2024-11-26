A Chance to Make A World of Difference, Giving Tuesday With a Hallmark Star

Kristoffer Polaha, star of the Hallmark Christmas Movie, The Christmas Quest has partnered with The World Vision Fund to raise awareness this Giving Tuesday!

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement set the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. People around the world come together for one purpose, to celebrate and encourage generosity.

World Vision Fund helps meet critical needs, equipping families and communities with the tools they need to lift themselves out of poverty. In 2023, they used 89% of their total operating expenses for program that benefit children, families, and communities in need and made it possible that every $1 donated is $2 in impact.

For more information visit World Vision.