A Century of Style: Window Treatments That Keep Homes Cozy and Holiday-Ready

Celebrating 100 years in business, Bay View Shade & Blind is showing homeowners how custom window treatments can do more than elevate a room's appearance. As Wisconsin heads into winter, the right shades and blinds can help insulate windows, improve energy efficiency, and create a warmer, more comfortable home environment.

Third-generation owners Daniel and Brian Pacholski will share tips for maximizing natural light during shorter winter days, choosing treatments that help reduce heat loss, and selecting styles that make homes look their best for holiday entertaining. They'll also explain the advantages of custom design, professional installation, and motorized window treatment options.

Visit one of Bay View Shade & Blind's four local galleries or schedule a free in-home design consultation at Bay View Shade & Blind.