A Celebration with Purpose: Taste of Africa Gives Back

Food, culture and community come together for Miss Dolly’s Taste of Africa, a special celebration benefiting Sojourner Truth Peace Center.

Former Sojourner Truth House Shelter Director Dolly Grimes-Johnson and Sojourner Vice President and Chief Development Officer Cherie Paust Swenson will share the history and purpose behind the event, the people these organizations serve and why community support matters.

Viewers can get involved by purchasing event tickets, donating items or gift baskets for the live and silent auctions, or exploring volunteer opportunities with Sojourner.

Learn more about programs, resources and ways to help at https://www.familypeacecenter.org/.