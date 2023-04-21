A Celebration of Hope

Gena Orlando is here from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), to tell us about the Wisconsin Chapter's upcoming event, Celebration of Hope Gala. This event will be hosted by AFSP at Saint Kate-the Arts Hotel on May 5, and anyone who has been affected by suicide is welcome to join. Gena will also tell us a bit about the resources that are available through AFSP Wisconsin Chapter as well as how people can get involved with the chapter. AFSP has other events as well throughout the state of Wisconsin such as their Walk to Fight Suicide. For more information, visit online at American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Wisconsin Chapter.