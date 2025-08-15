A Captivating New Read and The Inspiration Behind It

Author Sandra Jackson-Opoku joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss a "Thrillwaukee" evening event at Boswell Books.

Savvy Summers and the Sweet Potato Crimes is a sparkling new mystery set on the south side of Chicago, featuring the quick-witted, unforgettable Savvy Summers, proprietor of a soul food café. This fun read can be found at both brick-and-mortar bookstores and online booksellers everywhere!

Sandra Jackson-Opoku will be at Boswell Book Company tonight, August 15, at 6:30 pm! For more information and to register, visit Sandra Jackson-Opoku Discussion