A Brunch Dedicated to Helping Students Further Their Education

Jamila Benson from the Terence Thomas Scholarship Fund, and two recipients, Taylor Owens, Karrington Parrish, join us on The Morning Blend to share how the organization is helping Milwaukee area students.

The Terence Thomas Scholarship has provided over $1 million to students in the Milwaukee area, to help students amid rising costs and postgraduate studies. The Terence Thomas Scholarship Fund is hosting it's annual Brunch on Sunday, August 3, 2025 from 11:30 am - 2:30 pm at the Italian Community Center.

For more information, watch the segment and visit the Terence Thomas Fund