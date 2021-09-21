Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Breathtaking Place to Meditate in Kohler!

At Straits Chapel
Posted at 10:40 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 11:40:27-04

If you’re looking for a break from the golf course, Straits Chapel at Destination Kohler is a great place for tranquility and meditation. Nestled in the woods on the edge of bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan, you’ll be surrounded by the beauty and serenity of nature. Christine Loose is the Lodging & Wellness Vice President at Destination Kohler, and she’s here to tell us more about this picturesque chapel that was unveiled in 2020. Christine will also discuss the best venues for your next celebration!

Straits Chapel is open and taking reservations! Visit DestinationKohler.com to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019