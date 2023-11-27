A Brand-New Movie - The Chosen!

The highly anticipated CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT will be in theaters nationwide on December 12! Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen and Brandon Lake, Grammy award-winning artist join with a closer look at the upcoming movie! CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT presents the timeless story of Jesus' birth in a truly unique and captivating way. This special remastered and re-scored presentation seamlessly combines "The Messengers" and "The Shepherd," offering a fresh perspective on the nativity story. To make this experience even more special, there is a never-before-seen performance from the legendary Andrea Bocelli. Alongside this musical gem, audiences can expect seven enchanting music performances and two beautiful new monologues that will touch the hearts of all who watch.

This extraordinary holiday film is set to hit theaters nationwide on December 12, making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate the season with your loved ones. Tickets for this limited-time experience will be available starting November 20.

Featuring Spectacular Performances:



Andrea Bocelli

Matt Maher

Brandon Lake

Zach Williams

One Voice Children’s Choir

Joy to the World

The Bonner Family

To learn more, visit thechosen.tv/christmas.

