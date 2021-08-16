A Book That Boosts Mental Health!

For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult. We can all use a little humor to help overcome our personal battles, and Brett Newski’s new book is a fantastic place to start. In It’s Hard to Be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World and Having More Fun, Brett makes fun of his own anxieties by offering mental health boosts. Brett joins us this morning to discuss his new book, music and more!

You can find Brett’s book on Amazon or BrettNewski.com. You can also see him perform locally on September 10 at Tosa Fest or September 11 at Summerfest.