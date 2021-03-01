Menu

A Book Reflecting on Our History and its Biggest Lessons

With Author DW Hanneken
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 11:39:29-05

The story may be 75-years-old, but the issues are more relevant than ever. Few know that 400,000 German POWs were shipped to America during WWII, and 25,000 of them worked in Wisconsin. This whispered piece of history sets the stage for a story that deals with handful of topics we continue to struggle with today – like domestic violence, single-parenthood, racism and fascism.

While “The Home Front” is a piece of fiction, the challenges the characters face are very familiar. It’s central theme reminds us all of the importance of tolerance, respecting one another, and believing that love is more essential than ever. Author DW Hanneken is here to share his new book, and the important lessons we can learn from our history.

The book is available at all your favorite booksellers, like Boswell Books on Milwaukee’s east side, and online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.com. A percentage of all book sales will be donated to ALS research.

