Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Bold Project to Lead, Live, Love … Like A Woman

Balanced Symmetree
A Bold Project to Lead, Live, Love … Like A Woman
Posted

Award-Wining, Best-Selling author Erica Gifford Mills, joins to discuss Balanced Symmetree and her new collaborative book project "Lead, Live, and Love Like a Woman," featuring 75 (25 per book) powerhouse women—CEOs, entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, speakers, mothers, caregivers, and impact-driven thought leaders—who are reshaping what leadership, life, and love look like today. It is a platform for women to share their authentic leadership, life, and love experiences and journeys, elevate their visibility, and step into their next level of influence with clarity and confidence.

For more information, visit: Balanced Symmetree

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo