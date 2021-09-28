A Birthday Party with the Animals!

Many children hope to feel special on their birthday and Wisconsin Humane Society wants to help, by bringing your child’s next birthday party to the next level! They offer in-person and virtual parties for kids ages 6-12 with tons of fun events. Allie Christman from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here to share more details about partying with the animals. She will also introduce us to an adorable dog named Jake!

For more information on birthday parties or to learn more about Jake, visit wihumane.org.