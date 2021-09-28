Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

A Birthday Party with the Animals!

At the Wisconsin Humane Society
Posted at 10:23 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 11:23:30-04

Many children hope to feel special on their birthday and Wisconsin Humane Society wants to help, by bringing your child’s next birthday party to the next level! They offer in-person and virtual parties for kids ages 6-12 with tons of fun events. Allie Christman from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here to share more details about partying with the animals. She will also introduce us to an adorable dog named Jake!

For more information on birthday parties or to learn more about Jake, visit wihumane.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019