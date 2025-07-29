Blend Extra: A+ Back to School Style, A Collection That’s Redefining the Hallway Runway

This fall, the school year doesn’t just start with a backpack, it starts with a fashion statement.

Back-to-school fashion is no longer just about new shoes and sharpened pencils, it’s become a key moment for self-expression. As students prepare to return to the classroom, what they wear on that first day says just as much about who they are as what they’ll learn.

Gap’s latest back-to-school assortment offers more than comfort and convenience; it delivers confidence through style. From heritage fleece to utility details, elevated denim to modern knits, this head-to-toe collection is designed to let kids own their look, and their moment.

But Gap isn’t just dressing kids for class. They’re equipping a generation for self-expression. Their back-to-school campaign stars a cast of young creators, from beatmakers to bakers—each using style as their signature. These aren’t cookie-cutter looks. They're bold, expressive, and built to mix, match, and stand out.

