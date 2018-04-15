A 5K Supporting Organ Donation

The Cream City 5K is a non-profit 501(c)(3) founded by Jesse Pagels, a lung transplant recipient and runner, as a way to raise awareness that becoming an organ, eye, or tissue donor can save and improve lives as his lung transplant has saved his. In addition to its mission of raising awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation, the Cream City 5K will donate proceeds from the event to the BloodCenter of Wisconsin, home to the Wisconsin Donor Network—the organ procurement organization that supports eastern Wisconsin. Jesse joins us to discuss the event, along with Sarah Richards, a living kidney donor.

The 3rd Annual Cream City 5K is a 5K run, 1.5 mile walk, and kid’s fun run is taking place on April 28, starting at 9:00am at Greenfield Park in West Allis. For more information and to register, visit CreamCity5k.org. And to register to be an organ, tissue and eye donor, visit DonorRegistry.Wisconsin.gov.