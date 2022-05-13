It's the 80th anniversary of the Tripoli Shrine Circus this weekend at the UW Milwaukee Panther Arena with 6 spectacular shows:

Friday, May 13th at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 14th at 10am, 3pm & 8pm

Sunday, May 15th at 1pm & 6pm

Affordable family entertainment with tickets starting at just $15. There will be FREE shuttles that will run prior to each show from the Tripoli Shrine Center at 30th and Wisconsin or use Spot Hero for area lots. To get tickets please visit www.tripolishrine.com or at the Panther Arena box office. Money goes to maintain the Tripoli Center and community outreach throughout our area.

