Ryan reviews two very different movies this week. 80 For Brady (Paramount Pictures) has an all star cast and should generate some hype with Tom Brady announcing his retirement. Knock at the Cabin (Universal Pictures) is another M. Night Shyamalan directed film. So you can just imagine the plot line.

Ryan will also review Spoiler Alert, a romantic drama on Peacock.

For full reviews and more visit RyanJayReviews.com

