79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International

International Institute of Wisconsin
A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in Wisconsin. The theme for this year, "Celebrate the Culture of Living Heritage," will allow fair-goers the opportunity to explore traditions, customs, practices, representations, expressions, knowledge and skills through the instruments, objects, artifacts and cultural spaces that communities, group and, in some cases, individuals recognize as part of their cultural heritage. Friday, November 18: 2pm-9pm Saturday, November 19: 10am-9pm Sunday, November 20: 10am-6pm Advance Tickets - $12 (available until Thursday, November 17) Family Four-Pack - $44 Admission at the gate - $16 Children 6 to 12 - $8 Children under 5 no charge 62 and older - $12 Military Personnel are free The 2022 Holiday Folk Fair International Honorary Chairperson, Karen Schmieder, joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information or to buy a ticket, please visit www.FolkFair.org
Posted at 11:24 AM, Nov 16, 2022
The 2022 Holiday Folk Fair International Honorary Chairperson, Karen Schmieder, joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information or to buy a ticket, please visit www.FolkFair.org

