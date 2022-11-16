79th Annual Holiday Folk Fair International

A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin, Holiday Folk Fair International celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in Wisconsin. The theme for this year, "Celebrate the Culture of Living Heritage," will allow fair-goers the opportunity to explore traditions, customs, practices, representations, expressions, knowledge and skills through the instruments, objects, artifacts and cultural spaces that communities, group and, in some cases, individuals recognize as part of their cultural heritage.

Friday, November 18: 2pm-9pm

Saturday, November 19: 10am-9pm

Sunday, November 20: 10am-6pm

Advance Tickets - $12 (available until Thursday, November 17)

Family Four-Pack - $44

Admission at the gate - $16

Children 6 to 12 - $8

Children under 5 no charge

62 and older - $12

Military Personnel are free

The 2022 Holiday Folk Fair International Honorary Chairperson, Karen Schmieder, joins us to talk about the upcoming event. For more information or to buy a ticket, please visit www.FolkFair.org