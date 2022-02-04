Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

7 Signs You Are Over-Giving

with author Jenna Banks
Posted at 2:36 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 15:36:15-05

Most women have been programmed to believe that self-love is selfish and that self-sacrifice is a virtue. Many focus their desire for love and wholeness outside themselves and onto others, such as their partners, only to feel disappointed that they don’t get back what they give. In With I Love Me More: How to Find Happiness and Success Through Self-Love, author Jenna Banks sets out to crush the myths about how we should relate to ourselves.

You can find Jenna's book on Amazon! You can also connect with her on social media or via her website jenna-banks.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019