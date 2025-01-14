7 Marathons, 7 Continents, 7 Days: World Challenge

Dennis Beggs, a 63 year-old cattle farmer from Wisconsin, will be participating in the World Marathon Challenge starting on January 31st, in which he will be running 7 marathons on 7 continents and 7 days. That’s 183.4 miles in 7 days, an unfathomable feat! And he is doing this to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Money raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to fund research as well as support services for families impacted by the disease. Dennis’ mother, Eileen, had Alzheimer’s disease and he served as her primary caregiver. Eileen passed away on Christmas Day in 2021. After his mother had to be placed in assisted living, the staff there would turn the marathons on TV for her so that she could watch him run. To support Dennis in his mission, visit World Marathon Challenge - Dennis Beggs