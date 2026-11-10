66 Small Shifts That Could Change How You Experience Every Day

What if finding more peace didn’t require completely changing your life? In his new book, Enjoy Your Self Now: 66 Sacred Shifts to Instantly Awaken the Peaceful Presence within You, Pat Croce shares approachable practices inspired by his own spiritual journey.

From leading the Philadelphia 76ers to entrepreneurship, martial arts and even pirate shipwreck salvaging, Croce has spent his life chasing new challenges. Now, he’s turning his attention inward.

The book offers 66 practical “shifts,” including the six-second Sacred Pause, “Lighten the Backpack” and “Float the Red Balloon,” designed to help readers practice presence and rethink their definition of success.

Find the book wherever books are sold and learn more at Pat Croce.