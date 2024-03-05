60 Years of Enhancing the Bond Between Humans and Animals

The Elmbrook Humane Society was started by a group of caring individuals, led by Gertrude Bergmann in 1964. With humble beginnings, this dedicated group of volunteers used an old bus to pick up stray animals and care for them in their homes. Fast forward to today, the Elmbrook Humane Society has over 200 volunteers while caring for approximately 2,000 animals annually.

John Lersch and Katy Knas join the show today to discuss their upcoming 60th Anniversary Gala! For more information on how to attend, visit www.ebhs.org!