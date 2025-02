Maureen Meehan, a multi-talented individual with a fascinating journey to share. From earning degrees in education to pursue a career in law and eventually becoming a judge, Maureen's life took a dramatic turn when a tragic event inspired her to create a world of legal thrillers. Hailing from the charming town of Sheridan, Wyoming, Maureen's six novels are set against the backdrop of this picturesque state.

To check out Maureen books visit: Maureen Meehan Books !