Missionary Currie for Women and Children Inc. strengthens the community by providing emergency shelter and supportive services to women and children who are homeless, fleeing domestic/sexual violence or in need of emergency shelter.

Clients receive essential hygiene products, baby items and emergency clothing. All services are free of charge. Jessica Currie is the Executive Director of Missionary Currie Inc. and joins us to discuss how she started this organization in 2017. They have their 5th annual community baby shower coming up July 30 from 2-4pm. For more information, please visit www.missionarycurrieinc.org