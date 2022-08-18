5th Annual Art & Chalk Fest

The Museum of Wisconsin Art presents Art & Chalk Fest - a FREE two-day live arts festival perfect for the whole family on Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21. Watch chalk artist create chalk masterpieces right before your eyes and experience live art demos from glass blowing to pottery throwing. This is a FREE festival and FREE museum admission all weekend long. Ally Wilber, Curator of Public Programs, and Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Associate Curator of Contemporary Art, join us to discuss the annual festival.

