50 Years of Love and Plants

It's always good to embrace your youth and saying 50 years young as an alternative for old is a great way to do so! Right now, Shady Lane Greenhouse is doing just that! Five decades in business is quite the accomplishment. Today Holley Sinn interviews Dr. Patti Nagai about all that is happening at Shady Lane.

This Saturday, September 30th, from 10am to 3pm, they will be hosting their Annual Fall Train Jamboree and Ice Cream Social. An event like this is not one to miss. It will be a great day for families, friends, and anyone else who wants to get in on the fun. With fall flowers, plants, and activities for kids, there is no wonder why this event is marking its 50th anniversary. Train rides and crafts will also be a big hit! There is no age limit, so everyone can get in on the fun. If those aren't catching your eye, how about food, music, and games?

Join the jamboree with the greater Milwaukee community and the village of Menomonee Falls. For more information, call (262)251-1660, visit their site at shadylanegreenhouse.com, or stop in! Located at W172 N7388 Shady Lane, Menomonee Falls.