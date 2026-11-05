50 Years of Holiday Magic: Shop, Celebrate and Give Back

Holiday shopping meets community tradition as University School of Milwaukee celebrates the 50th anniversary of Holiday Shops! This annual fundraiser transforms the school into a festive pop-up boutique filled with more than 50 vendors from around the country.

Shoppers can browse clothing, jewelry, accessories, home décor, art, gourmet treats and plenty of unique gifts while supporting programs and activities at USM. Hungry while you shop? A Sendik’s pop-up café will also offer lunch options for purchase.

Holiday Shops is open to the public November 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and November 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $10 and cashless.

Learn more at University School of Milwaukee Holiday Shops.