5 Stages for Stepping Into a Life of Glow

A traumatic incident can make us feel hopeless and broken. Author Dr. Kimberly Lees wants the broken glass pieces of your soul to shimmer again, and her new book can help you get there. Dying to Live: Choosing to Thrive After Trauma and Abuse is a source of gentle guidance, self-confidence, and empowering truth. Dr. Kimberly Lees joins us today to share the five stages that helped her mentality shift.

Dying to Live: Choosing to Thrive After Trauma and Abuse will be released on Amazon early this summer.